Parties join forces with Melauli villagers

NT NETWORK

Panaji/Ponda

Political parties on Monday joined forces with villagers opposing the IIT project at Melauli, which witnessed violent protests last week against the project.

Goa pradesh Congress committee president Girish Chodankar on Monday announced that he will undertake ‘tiranga satyagraha’ by holding a march from Usgao to Shel-Melauli on January 17 if the government fails to stop the ‘harassment’ of Goans protesting against the project.

In a statement issued here, the Congress leader said that he will march with the national flag to express solidarity with the protesting villagers of Sattari taluka, whose peaceful and democratic protest against the project has been dealt allegedly with “brutal police action, torture and harassment”.

“Let it be a people’s march,” said Chodankar, “as the BJP government is denying the democratic and constitutional right of tilling their own land to farmers, unfortunately in the 60th year of Goa’s Liberation.”

He said that he would begin the march from Usgao at 9 am if the government fails to stop harassment of protesting Goans by January 16.

Chodankar appealed to people from all over the state to join the march, keeping aside their political differences.

He appealed once again to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane to give up their “stubborn attitude” and stop acting like “bhatkars” by suppressing the rightful ownership of the land cultivated by the people for generations.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party also threatened to launch an agitation if the project is not shifted out of Melauli by January 18.

Senior MGP leader Ramakrisha ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar demanded that the IIT project should be shifted to Farmagudi from Melauli,

urging the government to take a decision by January 18.

It is high time the government shifted the project out of Melauli as the villagers there have made it clear that they don’t want the project in their village, Dhavalikar said, adding that in such a situation the government should consider shifting the project to Farmagudi in Ponda taluka.

“We, at the MGP, are totally supporting the stand taken by the Gauda, Kunbi, Velip and Dhangar Association on the IIT project. We urge the government to take a decision on shifting the IIT project from Melauli by January 18; or else the MGP will pull all its supporters and will launch a massive agitation against the government, and in support of the Melauli villagers,” Dhavalikar said.