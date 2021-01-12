CM calls villagers for talks

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday proffered again his offer for talks with villagers of Shel Melauli, who have been protesting against the project to  set up  campus for IIT-Goa  in that village.

Speaking to media persons  after holding a  meeting at the secretariat  on the law and order situation at  Melauli with Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena,  North Goa district collector R Menaka and others, Sawant said the government will go for demarcation of the IIT land  after a few days.

“The proposed IIT-Goa campus is an important project for the state. We want IIT to come up.  Therefore, I request the villagers to support  development projects,” he said.

Maintaining that the government does not want to create trouble for anybody, the Chief Minister said that he has  already visited  Melauli village  twice.

“We are still open for discussions with the Shel Melauli villagers, if they are ready for talks,” he added.

