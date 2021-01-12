CM calls villagers for talks

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday proffered again his offer for talks with villagers of Shel Melauli, who have been protesting against the project to set up campus for IIT-Goa in that village.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting at the secretariat on the law and order situation at Melauli with Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena, North Goa district collector R Menaka and others, Sawant said the government will go for demarcation of the IIT land after a few days.

“The proposed IIT-Goa campus is an important project for the state. We want IIT to come up. Therefore, I request the villagers to support development projects,” he said.

Maintaining that the government does not want to create trouble for anybody, the Chief Minister said that he has already visited Melauli village twice.

“We are still open for discussions with the Shel Melauli villagers, if they are ready for talks,” he added.