Towards safe insulin injection practices for people with diabetes during COVID

NT NETWORK

Panaji

On the occasion of 99th anniversary of Insulin Injection Day, Forum for Injection Technique and Therapy Expert Recommendations (FITTER) India experts advised to adopt correct insulin injection technique especially in view of the fact that diabetes gains further significance during COVID-19 pandemic. FITTER is a panel of experts who along with BD-India, support people with diabetes to achieve the best possible health outcomes with correct injection technique.

Insulin therapy is often a crucial part of diabetes management. Type 2 diabetes patients ultimately may require insulin therapy in the course of the disease for effective glycaemic control.

Many people repeatedly use certain preferred injection sites to inject insulin or even reuse syringes on themselves without realizing the complications that may arise due to this incorrect insulin administration.

During the COVID pandemic, it is imperative for healthcare professionals to be more aware in advising their patients on complications that may arise due to incorrect insulin administration practices.

“There is a bidirectional relationship between COVID-19 and diabetes. On the one hand, diabetes is associated with an increased risk of severe COVID-19, on the other hand, new-onset diabetes and severe metabolic complications of pre-existing diabetes including diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolarity which necessitates exceptionally high doses of insulin in our patients.” said Dr (Prof) Hemraj B Chandalia, Professor and Director, Dept. of Endocrinology, Diabetes Endocrinology Nutrition Management and Research Centre (DENMARC), Mumbai, FITTER India Scientific Advisory Board member.

A study indicates that those with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes are at greater risk for COVID-19 hospitalization and illness severity than people without diabetes.