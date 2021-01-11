New Fortuner and Legender launched

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) ushered in 2021 with the launch of the new Fortuner and Legender. The new Fortuner is available in 2.8L diesel engine with 6-speed automatic and manual transmission and 2.7L petrol engine in 6-speed automatic and 5-speed manual transmission. The SUV has new exterior features like a tougher-looking front grille, sculpted side-pontoon shaped bumper thus amplifying its presence, while the Legender exterior makes it a cool and futuristic vehicle.

Both the products are uniquely positioned to cater to the diverse needs of the dynamic market, said the company. Yoshiki Konishi, chief engineer, Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “The new Fortuner is born out of our understanding of the customer feedback. The idea was to enhance the toughness of the vehicle and give it a powerful presence and distinctiveness like no other. Our enhancements were more than just skin deep; we have also upgraded the engine by introducing a new heavy-duty Turbo, designed for powerful performance, and improved frictional efficiency. As a result, the Fortuner Automatic now puts out 500Nm of torque, making it the best in the segment. For the Legender, we have brought in a sense of exclusivity in the design language and style. The bold proportions and advanced features make it look cooler and modernized, giving it a true premium stance and outlook. We are confident customers will appreciate the tweaks we have introduced specifically for the Indian market.”

Commenting on the launch, Masakazu Yoshimura, managing director, TKM said, “For more than a decade, the Fortuner has proven itself to be the most dependable SUV becoming the top-most choice for customers across every corner of the country. The Fortuner witnessed demand despite the effects of the pandemic on the economy. I am confident the new Fortuner and exclusive new Legender with their bold styling, advanced features and rugged frame structure will offer value, versatility and superiority attracting many existing customers to upgrade while bringing in new set of customers to the Toyota family.”

Bookings for the new vehicles are now open. Customers can either book online or visit the nearest Toyota dealership.