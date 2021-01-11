Goans urged to take up urban organic vegetable gardening

pHOTO: Pic.jpg

With the aim of encouraging Goans residing in flats and housing colonies to grow vegetables the agriculture department launched the urban organic vegetable gardening programme for municipal areas of Bardez.

The programme was launched by the Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar on January 6, in Mapusa, in the presence of Nevil Alphonso, director, agriculture and Sampati Dhargalkar, Bardez zonal officer.

Addressing the gathering the Deputy Chief Minister said, normally agriculture is in rural areas however with the new concept the state wants to promote urban organic vegetable gardening in urban areas in limited spaces.

“Our aim is to involve the people of the urban areas in agriculture in line with the government’s concept of a Swayampurna Goem, and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Kavlekar.

He added that, during the pandemic everyone realized the importance of cultivation as a result many people came forward to take up cultivation so that they can be self-sufficient. “Such programs will give boost and make our Goa an agriculture based state,” said Kavlekar.

Alphonso said that, the urban organic vegetable gardening program is especially for those living in flats or small houses. “Under this program people in urban areas can take up cultivation of vegetables in available spaces in their houses so that they can contribute to the environment and consume healthy chemical- free vegetables. The department will assist in the form of soil, seeds and others required things to take up cultivation,” said Alfonso.