Azharuddin arrives in Goa

VASCO: Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin arrived in Goa on Saturday to inaugurate Phoenix Club at Fatorda. Azharuddin was welcomed by Goa Forward Party (GFP) spokesperson and vice-president Durgadas Kamat and other party workers on his arrival at Dabolim airport. The former India cricketer will inaugurate the Phoenix Club belonging to the GFP president Vijai Sardessai at Fatorda. Azharuddin will also inaugurate a walking track, gymnasium and others, said Kamat while interacting at Dabolim airport with media persons.