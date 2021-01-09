Delhi cabinet gives nod to set up Konkani academy

New Delhi: The Delhi cabinet on Friday approved the setting up of a Konkani academy to facilitate the growth and promotion of the Konkani language and culture in the national capital.

“The academy will be set up under the Department of Art, Culture and Languages of the Delhi government, for the people of Delhi to have exposure to the rich Konkani culture, language, literature and folk arts. The newly set-up academy will soon be allocated an office space with all the necessary infrastructure,” an official statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Goa has a special place in every Indian’s heart. “The Delhi government’s Konkani academy will bring forth the best of authentic Konkani culture to the capital,” he said.

Konkani is an Indo-Aryan language that is spoken by the Konkani people living primarily on the country’s western coastal region. It is one of the 22 scheduled languages mentioned in the Constitution’s 8th schedule and the official language of Goa.

In 2019, the Delhi government had constituted 14 new language academies under the Department of Art, Culture and Languages.

“As the capital of the country, Delhi is an amalgamation of diverse cultures of the country. The purpose of a language academy is not only to cater to the speakers of that language but also to reach out to a wider audience. Therefore, regardless of the number of speakers of a particular language residing in Delhi, it is an opportunity to develop a taste of cultural diversity. It is our responsibility to provide a sense of dignity, belonging and identity to people through respecting their culture,” the statement said.

While several languages were included in the first phase, there are some important languages that need to be included in the next phase. Konkani is a very interesting and dynamic part of India’s cultural history, it said.

Recently, a Tamil academy was also notified and set up by the Delhi government to promote Tamil culture and language.

Meanwhile, the Mandd Sobhann has expressed its extreme joy at the Delhi government’s decision to form an academy for Konkani in Delhi. Mandd Sobhann has thanked Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party government for taking this step.

“Mandd Sobhann congratulates the Konkani Association, Delhi, for this wonderful achievement,” a press note released by this association stated.