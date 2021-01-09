Second dry run a success in Goa

Panaji: A total of 200 healthcare workers were administered dummy jabs during the second dry run that was conducted successfully at eight locations across Goa on Friday.

The dry run in the state was a part of the nationwide mock drill conducted for COVID-19 vaccination programme.

“The entire exercise was successful. Every activity was glitch-free and the shortfalls observed during the first mock drill were managed well; everything was smooth this time,” a senior officer at the directorate of health services (DHS) told this daily.

At each centre, 25 healthcare workers received the dummy vaccines, which were administered by trained vaccinator officers.

The mock drill was conducted at the North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa, primary health centre (PHC) in Candolim, community health centre in Valpoi, Dona Paula-based Manipal Hospital, urban health centre in Margao, PHCs in Chinchinim and Quepem and Victor Hospital in Margao.

During the day, a team of DHS, including chief medical officer of the State Immunisation Programme Dr Rajendra Borkar and state epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar visited some of the sites to monitor the activities.

The senior officer informed that after assessing the activities, a detailed report was prepared by the DHS and the same was shared with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.