Police make third arrest in Melauli violence case

Panaji/Valpoi: The Crime Branch on Friday arrested a third person, Kalpesh Gaonkar, from Sattari in the attempt to murder case that has been registered in connection with the attack on police during the violence that occurred at Shel-Melauli on Wednesday during the protest against the proposed IIT-Goa campus.

Earlier, two persons were arrested – Shailendra Velingkar from Panaji and Vishwesh Parab from Sattari. Parab has been admitted to the North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa after he complained of uneasiness.

According to police, around 15 women police personnel were injured in the Melauli violence including a lady police sub-inspector and police personnel of other ranks. Policewomen suffered injuries on neck, leg, head, hand, back and so on, said police. One of the policewomen was grievously injured and received 21 stitches.

Valpoi police had registered the First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including Section 307 (attempt to murder) against 21 persons in connection with the incident. The case was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch at Ribandar.

Even as the Shel-Melauli villagers continued with their protest in the village against the Indian Institute of Technology-Goa (IIT-Goa) campus coming up there, heavy police force was moved to Guleli and Khotodem village panchayat areas on Friday.

Hundreds of police personnel were seen guarding the entry points to Melauli village with multilayered barricades in place. Melauli is a part of the Guleli panchayat in Sattari taluka.

According to police, checking of vehicles has also been intensified at the entry points as a precautionary measure in view of the ongoing protest. Barricades have also been placed in Khotodem village with several security personnel patrolling the area. The move comes after a high-level meeting of top police officials that took place on Thursday at the Wagheri IRB camp in Valpoi. “Goa police has strengthened its presence at entry points in the wake of the protest,” said police officials.

According to Valpoi police, around 12 persons were detained and questioned on Friday in connection with the Melauli violence. Police said the violent attack by the agitators on police personnel has attracted sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 to 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of Indian Penal Code besides other sections including unlawful assembly.