No bird flu threat to Goa

Panaji: Amidst the spread of avian influenza or bird flu in several states, the state’s department of animal husbandry and veterinary services on Friday ruled out any danger of the viral disease in the state.

Stating that veterinary doctors have not come across any case of the infection so far, director of the department of animal husbandry and veterinary services Dr Santosh Desai said, “There is no bird flu in the state.”

He said the local poultry farms have been alerted and surveillance stepped up to prevent bird flu in the state. “Panic is being created over bird flu. It is absolutely safe to eat chicken and eggs and consumers need not worry,” said Desai.

He explained that the state does not receive any poultry or eggs from Kerala where the bird flu first broke out. “Chicken and egg consignments arrive only from Maharashtra and Karnataka,” said Desai.

Towards safeguarding the state against the possible transmission of bird flu, the department has asked all poultry farmers to take bio-security measures. “Farmers have been asked to stop outsiders from entering their farms. They have been also told not to accept birds from unknown sources,” said Desai, adding that the department is “monitoring the situation and fully geared to tackle the disease.”

Meanwhile, officials of animal husbandry department, together with the forest department, will commence sero-surveillance of migratory birds from January 12 in the bird sanctuaries in the state.

Although sero-surveillance of migratory birds is an annual exercise in the state, the surveillance is important this year, as wild birds are first infected with avian influenza before the disease spreads to domesticated birds and poultry. Along with surveillance of migratory birds, the animal husbandry department will also undertake sero-surveillance of local backyard farms, said Desai.

Four states of Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana are presently facing an outbreak of bird flu. In addition, reports have emerged of the virus also spreading to states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Reportedly, hundreds of birds in the states where bird flu has spread have already died and culling is underway.

Bird flu decreases egg yield of poultry and also causes their death. The transmission of the flu to humans is not so common but those who work in close contact with the infected birds, dead or alive, and eat uncooked or half-cooked poultry products including chicken meat are at risk.