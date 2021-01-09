Funds for ZPs have been doubled: Godinho

Panaji: Stating that the government is intending to give additional powers to the Zilla Panchayats in the state and is presently examining the issue, the Minister for Panchayati Raj Mauvin Godinho on Friday said that meanwhile the funds for the ZPs have been doubled and the same have already been received from the Centre.

“The department of panchayats has received Rs 75 crore from the 15th Finance Commission and 15 per cent of this amount, which is Rs 18 crore, has been earmarked for North and South Zilla Panchayat bodies,” he added.

Godinho was speaking during the felicitation of the newly-elected North Goa Zilla Panchayat adhyaksh Kartik Kudnekar and his deputy Diksha Kanolkar as well as the South Goa Zilla Panchayat adhyaksh Suvarna Tendulkar and her deputy Khushali Velip.

Speaking further, the Minister for Panchayati Raj said that the ZPs can spend the tied funds as per their requirements, while use untied funds for specific purposes according to the central guidelines.

The Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar and the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Sadanand Tanawade were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the people have reposed their faith in the BJP government by electing 33 candidates of the party at the recent Zilla Panchayat elections, due to the handling of the corona pandemic situation in Goa by the government in a responsible and effective way.

Tanawade congratulated the top post holders of the ZPs and asked them to work for the benefit of the Goan villages and their people.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Kartik Kudnekar and Diksha Kanolkar were officially declared elected unopposed as chairperson and vice chairperson of North Goa Zilla Panchayat respectively.

The official announcement was made by presiding officer P T Murgaonkar. They have been elected unopposed as no other candidates had filed nomination.