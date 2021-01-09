Central insurance schemes providing cover to over 6.17 lakh Goans: CM

Panaji: The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated on Friday that the Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana and Prime Minister Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, with their smooth implementation in the state, are providing accidental and life insurance cover to more than 6.17 lakh Goans.

Coming out with this information on the Twitter, the Chief Minister stated that these visionary schemes of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi are for protection and the financial security of the poor.

Altogether 4,29,827 people have been enrolled for the Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana, while a total of 1,87,492 people have been enrolled for the Prime Minister Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, in Goa.

An amount of Rs 2 lakh has been assured under the accident insurance scheme with a premium of Rs 12 per annum, while the accidental insurance will cover death or disability by an accident.

With a premium of Rs 330 per annum, the life insurance scheme assures beneficiaries an amount of Rs 2 lakh. The insurance will cover death regardless of the cause of death. The age limitation for this scheme is from 18 years to 70 years. The saving account holders in the banks can avail of the scheme through their bank.