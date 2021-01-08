Pucovski, Labuschagne shine on rain-hit opening day

Sydney: In signs ominous for India and encouraging for Australia, the beleaguered Steve Smith looked dangerous and his understudy Marnus Labuschagne struck an unbeaten half-century as the hosts reached 166 for two on a rain-marred opening day of the third Test here.

At stumps, Labuschagne was unbeaten on 67 and Smith, after his uncharacteristic run of low scores so far, seemed out of the woods with 31 confident runs, which included five authoritative boundaries. Labuschagne found the fence eight times.

This was after debutant Will Pucovski, riding on some luck, made 62 on debut to break the shackles for the under-fire side.

Smith looked positive from the word go and was determined to not let the Indian bowlers dictate terms to him. With Smith looking in fine fettle, the early signs were ominous for India and skipper Ajinkya Rahane brought back his nemesis Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack, but the Australian was equal to the task on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Labuschagne was in his element after he had settled in and played a few pleasing drives on both sides of the wicket, having drawn confidence from the pull shot he played against Bumrah at the beginning of his innings.

The two added 60 runs for the third wicket after a 100-run association between Labuschagne and Pucovski, who was trapped in front of the wicket by Saini but not before starting his Test career with a solid knock.

Pucovski also had luck on his side as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dropped the opener twice before tea.

Earlier, play resumed as the sun shone brightly after a four-hour rain interruption. Groundsmen at the Sydney Cricket Ground worked relentlessly, including using a blower to go with the super-sopper, to get the surface ready for resumption at 3pm local time.

As many as 35 overs were lost due to rain. Scheduled close of play was extended to 6.30 pm with extra 30 minutes permitted to ensure minimum overs.