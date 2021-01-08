Std IX, XI classes to resume next week

Panaji: The department of education has issued a circular stating that class IX and class XI (science and vocational streams) will reopen from January 11, for conduct of practical classes by strictly following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“As you are aware that class X and Class XII have already commenced from November 21, 2020 and considering the response for these classes and in consultation with Principals’ Forum and Headmasters’ Forum, it has been decided to start practical classes for class IX and class XI (science and vocational streams) from January 11,” it added. The circular further states that the principals of higher secondary schools may take initiative to start class XI for commerce and arts streams wherever it is feasible.

“The attendance link in Google form will be sent to all schools through ADEI office concerned to track physical attendance of the students every day,” it informed, pointing out, “All heads are requested to send the attendance only through the Google link to generate the attendance report for onward submission to the government.”

The circular further states, “The heads of the institutions are enjoined to initiate pro-active measures to conduct assessment/ evaluation of midterm, first term and second term exams, in offline mode.”

“The exams for class I and class II shall be as per guidelines issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), and further, all exams for class III to class VIII shall be in written form,” it maintained, adding that all exams for class I to class VIII are permitted to be answered from home.

“The exams for class IX and class XI shall be conducted as per the guidelines issued by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education,” states the circular issued by director of education Santosh Amonkar.