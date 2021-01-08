State’s retail players yet to recover from COVID shock

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

Panaji: More than six months after the retail trade in the state was freed of the lockdown restrictions, Goan retailers on Thursday said they continue to suffer from the COVID-19 blues with business yet to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Indicating that economic revival of the state in 2021, as planned by the government, is not going to be an easy task, retailers said that presently they are at 60-70 per cent of the volumes done before COVID and expect the recovery to take at least another six months.

The industry has attributed the long-winded recovery to low demand, fear of infection, COVID restrictions and sluggish industrial activity among other reasons.

“Consumption in the state has still not picked up,” pointed out Samrudhh Bharne, managing director of Bharne Group, which deals in fashion apparel. He said job losses and salary cuts are still taking place in the industry, which has affected the shoppers’ psyche. “Previously there was a lot of impulse buying by shoppers. Presently, only planned buying is taking place due to which the retail industry is facing a gap in revenue,” said Bharne.

Promoter of Mall de Goa Bhuvanesh Seth said the pent-up demand resulted in retail demand picking up in the festive season. “November-December months were good. However, currently we are back to facing slow business.” Seth feels that the coming two months will indicate whether the industry is on the recovery track.

Retail businesses in the state reopened from June 2020 onwards after the lockdown period ended. Presently, restaurants, hotels, malls and departmental stores are all open to customers. Yet, most of the local businesses are operating at less than 50 per cent of their capacity, according to the industry.

“The appliances and furniture segments of the retail industry have bounced back to their pre-COVID level,” said Hari Kaul, chairman of the retail committee, Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). However, even here, there is a hitch, as store owners are facing problems on the supply side. “Due to unavailability of raw material and components on account of restrictions on imports, companies are finding it difficult to increase production,” said Kaul.

Increased disposable income from economic activity is a major driver for growth in the retail industry.

“With restrictions on gatherings and lesser guests at weddings, the ticket size of the average purchase has come down. Except for the brides and grooms, there are lesser takers for the Rs 10,000 suits these days,” said Bharne.

According to the local retailers, overall, 2020 has been a difficult year and the spillover will continue in 2021.

“The income loss faced by the industry in the first half of 2020-21 will be difficult to recoup. The industry, which normally grows at 10-15 per cent annually, is going to end the year with lower revenues. Players are not talking so much of growth as they are of achieving pre-COVID sales,” said Kaul.