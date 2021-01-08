Second dry run at 8 centres in Goa today

Panaji: A second dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted on Friday by the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) at eight locations in Goa, including two private sites.

A total of 200 healthcare workers will receive the dummy vaccine jabs on Friday as part of the nationwide mock drill for COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The mock drill will be conducted at three government facilities and one private facility in each of the two districts in the state.

The health facilities selected by DHS for the mock drill in North Goa are North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa, primary health centre (PHC) in Candolim, community health centre in Valpoi and the Dona Paula-based Manipal Hospital. The facilities selected for South Goa district are urban health centre in Margao, PHCs in Chinchinim and Quepem and Victor Hospital in Margao.

A senior officer at the DHS said the dry run will take place between 10 am and 12 pm and 25 healthcare workers will receive the dummy vaccine jabs at each site. The dummy vaccine jabs will be administered by the respective vaccinator officers.

It is pertinent to note that the DHS had on January 2 successfully conducted the first dry run for COVID-19 vaccination at four locations in the state wherein 100 healthcare workers had participated.

This exercise is being undertaken to assess the operational feasibility in the use of COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application on the field and to test the linkages between planning and implementation.

The Union Health Ministry is conducting the second exercise in all districts of the country to check the best way to vaccinate people against COVID-19 and find out loopholes in logistics and training.