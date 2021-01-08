SC panel to visit Goa to study 3 linear projects

Panaji: The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) constituted by the Supreme Court of India will visit Goa and Karnataka to study the three infrastructural projects passing through Goa and Karnataka forest.

There has been public opposition to these projects in Goa.

During the visit, the CEC comprising of its chairman Amarnath Shetty and member secretary Mahendra Vyas, besides A D N Rao, Amicus Curiae, will visit the site of the proposed four-lane highway, Tanmar power line and double-tracking of railway line, from January 20 to January 24.

They will hold meetings with the project officials, government officers and locals.

This visit is in connection with the application filed by an NGO regarding the three linear projects before the apex court.