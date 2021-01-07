India calls for global efforts against terrorists acquiring chemical weapons

United Nations: India has expressed concern over the possibility of terrorists getting hold of chemical weapons and called for unrelenting global action against them.

At a Security Council session on Tuesday on the use of chemical weapons in Syria, India’s Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti, said, “India remains concerned about the possibility of such weapons falling into the hands of terrorist organisations and individuals.”

“Terrorist groups have taken advantage of the decade long conflict in Syria to entrench themselves posing a threat to the entire region. The world cannot afford to give these terrorists any sanctuary or dilute its fight against these terrorist groups,” he said.

Several terrorist organisations operate in Syria, notably the Islamic State which is active in some areas even after it had been ousted from the large tracts it controlled.

Tirumurti reiterated India’s unequivocal condemnation of the use of chemical weapons.

“India has been firmly opposed to any use of chemical weapons anywhere, at any time, by anybody, and under any circumstances. We strongly condemn the use of chemical weapons, and there can be no justification for their use,” he said.

The session, held virtually, was the Council’s first open meeting and India made its first official statement after joining the body this month as a non-permanent member.

The session tested the diplomatic finesse of New Delhi, which has amicable ties with Damascus, and was caught between the US and its allies opposed to Syria, and Russia and China, which are supportive of it.

“In our view, politicisation of the issue is neither helpful nor productive,” Tiriumurti said.

“Any concerns should be addressed on the basis o f consultation among all concerned parties,” he added.

About the “allegations of use of chemical weapons in Syria and investigations conducted in this regard, India has consistently underlined the need for an impartial and objective investigation into any alleged use of chemical weapons, scrupulously following the provisions and procedures laid down in the (Chemical Weapons) Convention,” he said.