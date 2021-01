Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday presented gold medal and a trophy to FM Nitish Belurkar on being crowned champion at Shri Manohar Parrikar International Open Grandmaster Online Chess Tournament 2020, Category E, and in the Goa Chess League respectively. Vivaan Ballikar, the 3rd place winner at Goa Chess League, was also presented with a trophy. They were accompanied by Power Minister and GCA president Nilesh Cabral.