Badminton tournaments at Campal

PANAJI: Whirlwinds Sports Club under the aegis of Goa Badminton Association (GBA) will organise Taluka cum District cum State level badminton tournaments in collaboration with Goa Badminton Association at Indoor stadium, Campal on Jan 9 and 10 from 2.30 pm onwards. Events in following categories will be held: singles; doubles, mixed doubles for U-15, U-19 boys, girls, men and women. For registration, contact GBA secretary Sandeep Heble (9326129171).

TT tournament at Ponda on Jan 17

PONDA: Rotary Club of Ponda in collaboration with Arihant Sports Academy, Ponda is organising Open TT tournament for mini cadet and cadet (boys and girls) on January 17 at Arihant Sports Academy in Ponda. According to organisers, it is a non ranking tournament approved by the Goa Table Tennis Association. Last date of entry is January 13. For more details contact 9422579433 or 8381011646.

Man City’s title-winning great Colin Bell dies at 74

MANCHESTER: Colin Bell, one of the best English midfielders of his generation and considered an all-time great at Manchester City, has died. He was 74. Bell, whose name lives on in the “Colin Bell Stand” named after him at the Etihad Stadium, died after a short illness not linked to the coronavirus, City said Tuesday.

Asian Champions League, AFC get new logos

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has launched a major rebranding campaign with new logos and “visual identities” for its flagship national team and club competitions. The AFC Asian qualifiers, AFC Asian Cup, AFC Women’s Asian Cup and AFC Under-23 Asian Cup as well as annual club tournaments – the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup – have all been given new logos in a bid to “engage fans across the continent in the coming years”.

Amre named DC assistant coach for next two IPL seasons

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pravin Amre as the team’s assistant coach for the upcoming two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Amre, who served as Delhi Capitals’ head talent scout between 2014-2019, will join the existing coaching staff of Delhi-based franchise.