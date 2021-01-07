Wedding scenes

DoubleTree by Hilton Goa, Panaji hosted its first wedding fair Mogacha Ekvott – United in Love, a unique wedding showcase and an ideal platform for couples planning their wedding and for wedding planners from across the country to showcase a range of wedding services for an intimate wedding ceremony.

The event saw key wedding, travel and media partners from across the country in attendance. This event was also attended by local influencers, wedding planners and media fraternity. The highlights of the showcase were elements that add significance for a destination wedding in Goa such as vintage car, thematic décor at different venues, bridal gowns and culinary extravaganza.

The wedding showcase had contemporary settings, along with unique offerings that make it a destination of choice for intimate weddings. Guests experienced well-designed event spaces indoor and outdoor spread over 8000 square feet, together with professional service and culinary expertise.

The venue too was adorned with floral arrangements, ornaments and intricate designs.

“We are extremely happy and overwhelmed with the success of our first edition of the Mogacho Ekvott wedding showcase. It was indeed a great platform for couples and wedding planners to interact with each other along with the hotel wedding specialist planning their dream wedding. What a memorable event that makes it even more exciting to prepare for the second edition and host many such events in the year ahead,” said commercial director, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa, Panaji, Dacia Godinho.

(DoubleTree by Hilton Goa-Panaji has a range of tailored wedding packages that will provide everything for a wedding celebration. Details: 9607975361/ [email protected])