The IFFI 2021 jury is out

The international Jury for the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has been announced and includes eminent filmmakers from across the world. The Jury comprises Pablo Cesar (Argentina) as the chairman, with Prasanna Vithanage (Sri Lanka), Abu Bakr Shawky (Austria), Priyadarshan (India) and Rubaiyat Hossain (Bangladesh) as its other members.

The annual film festival to be organised in Goa, is a nine-day event and will be held from January 16 to January 24.

Pablo Cesar is an Argentine filmmaker. He has contributed to African cinema by making critically acclaimed films like ‘Equinox, the Garden of the Roses’ (1991), ‘Aphrodite, the Garden of the Perfumes’ (1998) and ‘Los Dioses de Agua’ (2014).

Prasanna Vithanage, a Sri Lankan filmmaker is considered one of the pioneers of the third generation of the Sri Lankan cinema. He has directed eight feature films including ‘Death on a Full Moon Day’ (1997), ‘August Sun’ (2003), ‘Flowers of the Sky’ (2008) and ‘With You, Without You’ (2012). He has won many prestigious national and international awards and has also been commercially successful in Sri Lanka. In his early theatre work, Vithanage translated and produced plays by international writers, as well as adapted works of world literature to film. He has battled against the censorship in Sri Lanka and worked as an educator of cinema conducting many Master Classes in the subcontinent for young filmmakers and enthusiasts.

Abu Bakr Shawky is an Egyptian-Austrian writer and director. His first feature film, ‘Yomeddine’ (2018) was selected to participate in the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, screened in its Main Competition Section and competed for the Palme d’Or.

Rubaiyat Hossain is a Bangladeshi film director, writer and producer. She is notable for the films ‘Meherjaan’ (2011), ‘Under Construction’ (2015) and ‘Made in Bangladesh’ (2019).

Priyadarshan is an Indian film director, screenwriter and producer. In a career spanning over three decades, he has directed more than 95 films in various Indian languages, predominantly in Malayalam and Hindi, while also having done six films in Tamil and two in Telugu. His offbeat Tamil film, ‘Kanchivaram’ (2008) was adjudged the Best Feature Film at the 2007 National Film Awards. He made a period epic film, ‘Kaalapani’ (1996) in Malayalam, which received four National Film Awards.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the IFFI 2021, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.