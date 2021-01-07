Getting ‘Lucky’ on NYE

On the last day of 2020, music lovers and fans of singer Lucky Ali made a beeline to Prince of Tides Beach Club and Resort, Calangute. Here, Lucky Ali and his band were performing live for an audience of over 2000 people.

With food, drinks and good company, the evening was memorable for fans who got to see and hear the singer live in action. Fans were seen grooving as the singer, who has been in Goa for some time now, performed hits such as ‘O Sanam’, ‘Safarnama’, ‘Hairat’, among others.

It was a night of great music, however, a few people present seemed to have forgotten about the pandemic and disregarded social distancing and mask-wearing norms.