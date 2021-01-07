Books to mark the year gone by

From a presidential memoir to COVID-focused reads, the insights by an influential former civil servant, The Dalai Lama’s message on climate change and a power-packed book by the co-founder of Black Lives Matter movement, 2020 was a significant year for books. Here’s what kept us company during the tumultuous 2020:

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

In ‘A Promised Land’, Barack Obama tells the story of his improbable odyssey from young man searching for his identity to leader of the free world, describing in strikingly personal detail both his political education and the landmark moments of the first term of his historic presidency-a time of dramatic transformation and turmoil.

A Burning by Megha Majumdar

‘A Burning’ about three unforgettable characters who find their lives entangled in the wake of a catastrophe. They seek to rise-to the middle class, to political power, to fame in the movies. One is Jivan, a Muslim girl from the slums accused of executing a terrorist attack on a train because of a careless comment on Facebook. The second is PT Sir, an opportunistic gym teacher who hitches his aspirations to a right-wing political party, only to find his own ascent linked to Jivan’s fall. And the third is Lovely, an irresistible outcast who has an alibi that can set Jivan free-but at the cost of everything she holds dear.

The Purpose of Power by Alicia Garza

In ‘The Purpose of Power’, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter examines the moment we’re in, how we got here, and how together we can create a just and equal world. Black Lives Matter began as a hashtag when Alicia Garza wrote what she calls ‘a love letter to Black people’ on Facebook. But hashtags don’t build movements, she says. People do. ‘The Purpose of Power’ is the story of how she responded to the persistent message that Black lives are of less value than white lives by galvanizing people to create change.

Portraits of Power: Half a Century of Being at Ringside by NK Singh

NK Singh has been a formidable civil servant, an empathetic politician, a keen chronicler of India’s socioeconomic history and the quintessential academic that academia never got. His life’s work, as chronicled in this book has indeed been intertwined with the progress India has made. ‘Portraits of Power’ is not just an autobiography of a man, who for several decades has played an active role in India’s march towards becoming a formidable economy; rather it is a book that profiles myriad institutions that work in harmony to make things happen.

Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World by The Dalai Lama and Franz Alt

In ‘Our Only Home’, the Dalai Lama calls on political decision-makers to finally fight against deadlock and ignorance on this issue. He argues that we all need to stand up for a different and more climate-friendly world, and to allow the younger generation to assert their right to regain their future.

The Battle Of Belonging: On Nationalism, Patriotism, And What It Means To Be Indian by Shashi Tharoor

In ‘The Battle Of Belonging’, Shashi Tharoor explores contested ideas of nationalism, patriotism, citizenship, and belonging. In the course of his study, he explains what nationalism is, and can be, reveals who is anti-national, what patriotism actually means, and explores the nature and future of Indian nationhood.

Till We Win: India’s Fight Against The COVID-19 Pandemic by Chandrakant Lahariya, Gagandeep Kang, Randeep Guleria Offering insights on how India continues to

fight the pandemic, ‘Till We Win’ is a book for the people, for political leaders, policymakers and physicians, with the promise and potential to transform public health in India.

No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention by Reed Hastings, Erin Meyer

In ‘No Rules Rules’ Netflix cofounder Reed Hastings reveals for the first time the unorthodox culture behind one of the world’s most innovative, imaginative, and successful companies. Hastings and Erin Meyer dive deep into the controversial ideologies at the heart of the Netflix psyche, which have generated results that are the envy of the business world. Drawing on hundreds of interviews with current and past Netflix employees from around the globe and never-before-told stories of trial and error from Hastings’s own career, ‘No Rules Rules’ is the untold account of the philosophy behind Netflix. (IANS)