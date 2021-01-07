Between the lines

As part of its ‘Kitaab: Books in Discussion’ series, the International Centre Goa (ICG) will host Shakti Sinha who will discuss his recently-released book ‘Vajpayee: The Years That Changed India’ (Penguin Random House, December 2020) on January 8 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at ICG, Dona Paula. Sinha, a former civil servant, first got to know the late prime minister in 1980, and worked closely with him for three and a half years in the 1990s, as secretary to the leader of the Opposition (1996-97) and as his private secretary (1998-99). Incidentally, the author has a fairly long association with Goa where he served in various capacities between 1985 and 1992. Sinha is currently the honorary director of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Policy Research and International Studies, MS University, Vadodara and a distinguished fellow at the India Foundation. He was earlier the director of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML).

In his book, Sinha helps readers understand Vajpayee as a decision-maker in the context of the political challenges he faced, and focuses on some of his key initiatives in the strategic and economic fields during his first term as prime Minister. Among others, the book discusses the Pokhran-II nuclear tests; the Golden Quadrilateral highway network; and the transformation of India’s relations with the United States; and provides an insider’s account of how the former prime minister thought and worked.

Sinha will be discussing the book with Atal Bihari Vajpayee senior fellow, Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), Teen Murti House, New Delhi, Himanshu Roy, and fellow, Foreign Policy and Security, Centre for Social and Economic Progress, New Delhi, Constantino Xavier.

For safety reasons, the programme will be held outdoors with a limited number of attendees. All standard protocols will be followed. Entry is free and open to the public but registration is required.

(The book discussion will be held on January 8 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The International Centre Goa, Dona Paula. Details: [email protected])