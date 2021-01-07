Villagers pelt stones, police resort to lathi charge

Several protestors, cops injured in clash; locals demand suspension of Valpoi PI

Valpoi: The ongoing agitation against the Indian Institute of Technology-Goa (IIT-Goa) campus at Shel-Melaulim village in Sattari taluka took an ugly turn on Wednesday with the protestors and police personnel clashing with each other.

The agitated villagers pelted stones at the cops, who resorted to a lathi charge and teargas to control the situation. The clash resulted in both, the agitators and cops suffering injuries.

Hundreds of villagers in the forest area blocked the way of government officials, who visited the place in the morning to carry out land demarcation work at the project site where the land survey officers were expected to arrive.

Deputy Collector Rajesh Ajgaonkar warned the protesting women of Melaulim to disperse from the site but they did not pay heed to the cautionary advice. Valpoi police inspector Sagar Ekoskar forcefully tried to break a human chain that was formed by the protesting women by sleeping on the ground. Ekoskar stepped over the protesting women in an attempt to break the chain. This infuriated the villagers, who came forward in support of the protesting women to stop the police inspector. The police responded by resorting to lathi charge following which the protestors started pelting stones at the cops. Later, the police released teargas on the protestors.

Many protesting villagers were injured, while nearly ten to 12 lady constables also suffered injuries in the clash. “We resorted to lathi charge to control the furious protestors, who pelted stones at us and stopped the land survey officers from continuing their demarcation work for the proposed IIT project. Our lady police constables suffered injuries; one has been severely injured and received seven stitches,” said a lady police official present outside the Valpoi community health centre (CHC).

A minor boy who was among the protesting villagers has been admitted to the CHC. The minor fell unconscious when police released teargas on the protestors. The boy has been administered primary treatment.

Later in the evening, hundreds of villagers marched towards the Valpoi police station and blocked a Valpoi-Nagargao road near the police station, demanding suspension of the Valpoi police inspector. Some women protestors told media persons that the police inspector stamped upon the chest of an elderly woman during the clash near Shel-Melaulim.

“We strongly demand suspension of Valpoi police inspector Sagar Ekoskar. We have also asked Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to come here and listen to our grievances or else we will not vacate this road,” said the protesting women, who remained squatted on the main road till late evening before dispersing from the place.

They later told media persons that they will continue with the agitation with more vigour on Thursday and not allow the demarcation work to continue. The protestors also refuted the Chief Minister’s claim that they took law into their hands. They said they retaliated to the unwarranted attacks made on them by the police in full force.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister had recently said the state government will go ahead with the IIT project.

The distressed villagers had on Tuesday blocked the main road to the project site so that the demarcation work should be held up. Trouble began when they learnt that the land survey officers commenced the demarcation exercise amid the protests, leading to a minor scuffle between the protestors and the police. The furious villagers had even set the dry grass on fire in the area where the police vans were parked. They later chased the police away from the village.

The protestors had on Tuesday warned that they would take law into their hands if any official visited the village. They had also said that they should not be held responsible for any law and order situation.