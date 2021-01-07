Goa fully prepared for COVID-19 vaccination

Panaji: Stating that cold chain facility for COVID-19 vaccine is completely operational up to the primary healthcare centre in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the government has completed dry run for COVID-19 vaccine at four sites in the state.

“We are fully prepared with cold chain management system, both in government departments and private sector,” Sawant added, pointing out that the cold chain management system is fully operational up to the primary healthcare centre level.

“Goa being a small state, with a 15 lakh population, is fully ready to provide COVID-19 vaccination to the people, soon after this vaccine rolls out,” he noted.

The cold chain management refers to managing the temperature of perishable products in order to maintain their quality and safety from the point of origin through the distribution chain up to the final consumer.

Goa had conducted the COVID-19 vaccination dry run along with the rest of the country, to review the challenges in the process.