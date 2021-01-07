ESI doctors manage to calm anxious isolated UK returnees

Margao: Doctors in the ESI Hospital in Margao, officers from the South Goa Collectorate and police intervened on Wednesday to calm the perturbed United Kingdom (UK) returnees, who have been quarantined in the COVID-19-designated hospital and are awaiting results of their samples since over the last 14 days.

The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune to test them for the new strain of COVID-19 that was originally detected in the UK.

After convincing the patients on Wednesday, swab samples of 19 of the 29 UK returnees were sent for RT-PCR testing, based on which the next course of action will be taken.

Late Tuesday evening and on Wednesday morning, the 29 UK returnees created a scene at the ESI Hospital, voicing their opinions and objections at not being given their test reports. Their samples have been sent to the NIV for genomic analysis.

To help calm the perturbed patients, ESI Hospital medical superintendent Dr Vishwajit Phaldesai, along with Salcete mamlatdar Pratap Gaonkar, explained the situation and convinced the UK returnees to undergo a RT-PCR test.

Speaking about the incident, Gaonkar said, “Around Tuesday midnight, 29 travellers, who have returned from the UK and were quarantined in the ESI Hospital with their NIV reports pending, began complaining and said they wanted to go home. With the help of police, we managed to calm them down. On Wednesday morning, we spoke to them; their major concern was they wanted to go home. With regard to the UK returnees, there is a different standard operating procedure since the virus strain from the UK is different. Swab samples of 19 of the 29 patients, who have completed the 14-day period have been collected on Wednesday and sent for testing at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.”

He further said once the RT-PCR reports are received, the patients who test negative will be allowed to remain under home isolation, while those testing positive will have to undergo the test again after 72 hours.

Dr Phaldesai, meanwhile, informed of the number of genome analysis tests that have been conducted on the UK returnees. “Totally, there were 63 admissions of UK returnees including their contacts and their samples were sent to NIV, Pune. Of these, the results of 34 have come negative and they have been sent home, while 29 reports are awaited. We understand that the patients are feeling apprehensive, but we also have to follow the strict government guidelines that have been put in place,” said Dr Phaldesai.