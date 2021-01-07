Demarcation work will continue: CM

Panaji: Stating that the work as regards demarcation of land for the Indian Institute of Technology-Goa campus will continue, the Chief Minister on Wednesday said that the way villagers have attacked police, it amounts to “attempt to murder.”

“Police and the Deputy Collector will handle the situation at Valpoi and the government cannot tolerate such attitude of the people,” he said, informing that the government would do whatever required as per the law.

Sawant said that the people are at fault, as they have taken law in their hands. “Those who have taken law in hand would be punished, while government will go ahead with the project,” he reiterated.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister said the work as regards demarcation of the land for the IIT-Goa campus is going on at Melaulim and will continue further. Responding to the violent protests by the villagers of Melaulim, the Chief Minister said the villagers would subsequently calm down.

“I have told them today again that we will discuss the issue,” Sawant added, pointing out that as of now there is no response from them.

“The police outpost will come up at Melaulim, in the future since such an outpost is a mandatory requirement for all IIT campuses around the country,” he added, noting that it has not come up in the village yet.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said the government has received instructions from the Centre as regards the bird flu issue. “I have asked the director of the department of animal husbandry and veterinary services to look into this matter,” he noted.