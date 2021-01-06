Recreating Christmas

The results of the state-level crib competition organised by Directorate of Art and Culture from December 26 to December 30, 2020 have been declared. The crib competition was held in two categories, namely, institution/group and individual/household.

In the institution/group category, there were 23 participants and in the individual/ household category there were 43 participants.

In the institution/group category the first place of `25000 was won by Santa Cruz Boys, Nagoa, Salcete; the second place of `20000 was won by Dandora Boys, Dandora Cuncolim, Salcete; while the third place was of `15000 was won by Holy Cross Mollar Boys, Khursabhatt, Velim, Salcete.

Consolation prizes of `7000 each were awarded to Three Kings Way Group Cansaulim, Cansaulim, Mormugao; Sai Baba Sports Club, New vaddem, Vasco; Poriebhat Boys, Loutolim, Verna, Salcete; Mix Boys Costawado Velsao, Cansaulim and St Francis Xavier Youth, Maingal Shiroda, Ponda.

In the individual/ household category the first place of `15000 was won by Annifa Fernandes, Ralloitollem, Cumborda, Curtorim, Salcete; the second place of `10000 was won by Shaun Pereira, Teo Villa Chimbel, Chimbel; while the third place was of `7500 was won by Anson Menezes, Opa Khandepar, Ponda.

Consolation prizes of `5000 each were awarded to Ladislau Armando Roncon, Campal; Cain Anthony Fernandes, Colva; Freeda Colaco, Tivim; Lerrin Fernandes, St Estivam and Sabino Rodrigues, Parse, Pernem.