Musical Illusions release first video

An acoustically and digitally performed cover tribute to Dan and Shay, ‘Take Me Home For Christmas’ was released by Musical Illusions. Musical Illusions is an offshoot of Dance Illusions.

The musical video was released by Dance Illusions, and Big Banner Entertainment and Media LLP in association with Café De Paris. It was directed by Jojo D’Souza and conceptualised by Dr Martin D’Costa.

The music video comprises of Dr Martin D’Costa, Sian D’Souza, Hezekiah Figueiredo, Maverick D’Costa, and Taran D’Souza.

The organising team comprised Elton Dias of Café De Paris, Merces; Rajkumari D’Souza of Big Banner Entertainment and cameraman, Ahad Memon. The mastering and music programming was done by Taran D’Souza.