Eat right in 2021

It’s high time we link health and prosperity. And whether we stick to resolutions or not, we Goans, (in the larger context Indians) ignore health. Add to that our warped lifestyles that slowly but surely take a toll on our well-being—that begins with pain.

Medical professionals and researchers are trying to figure out the best ways to prevent and treat chronic pain. And so, if your pain is due to inflammation, one thing is clear: what and how much you eat is an important piece of the puzzle, says Nikhil Bhoomkar who treats chronic pain at the department of chronic pain medicine at Healthway Hospital.

It is wise to keep a keen eye on what and how much we consume. “To feel your best your body needs to be in a state of balance, when it comes to nutrition, exercise and sleep. When that balance is off, there are going to be consequences in the form of symptoms which are often related to pain,” says Nikhil.

It’s a pretty simple calculation here: Inflammation causes pain. And healthier eating choices reduce it.

So has it struck you to try following an anti-inflammatory diet? It can be an effective way to fight pain and even ease symptoms of chronic condition.

Get to the source

Many conditions are associated with inflammation including injury or infection, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, hepatitis, asthma, autoimmune disorders and some cancers. While some types of pain can only be relieved by medical treatment, chronic pain due to inflammation can be improved by following a healthier diet.

“Good nutrition is an important part of well-being. A reasonably healthy diet allows your body to better manage pain,” explains Nikhil.

Why weight matters

If you have back pain, joint pain, or any type of musculoskeletal pain, you know how much it hurts to pick up and carry something heavy. For the same reason, when you’re overweight you are carrying extra pounds that are putting excess weight on your muscles, bones, and joints. You have to pick up that extra weight when you try to get out of bed in the morning and you carry it with you throughout the entire day. Any existing pain from disease or damage to your body can only worsen with added weight.

Explains Nikhil: “Although the connection is still unclear, studies suggest that people who carry excess fat, particularly in the abdominal area, are at higher risk of developing low-grade inflammation throughout their bodies. That extra body fat plays a role in painful health problems such as fibromyalgia, chronic headaches, abdominal pain, pelvic pain, arthritis, and lower back pain.”

Fatty foods and red meat

Eating a high-fat diet activates cells that promote inflammation in your body fatty tissue. That inflammation contributes to obesity and medical conditions associated with being overweight, including insulin resistance, diabetes and heart disease. Red meats, especially processed red meat, cold cuts, sausages and bacon are high in saturated fat, and when regularly consumed as part of the traditional American diet have been linked to low grade chronic inflammation.

“Meat is also high in protein. In the long-term, too much protein can also increase inflammation in your body,” he adds. He goes on to inform that a study from Viterbo University and Mayo Clinic found that vegetarians have significantly less inflammation in their fatty tissue, even when they are overweight or obese.

How seafood and omega-3 fats can help

Many studies link omega-3 fatty acids consumed from fatty fish, fish oils, flaxseeds, and other sources to the reduction of inflammation and chronic pain in patients with arthritis and cardiovascular heart disease.

“However, the balance of different fats in your diet from different sources is as important as the types and amount of fat you eat,” explains Nikhil.

The value of a plant-based diet

Eating a plant-based diet may hold the key to fighting inflammation, obesity and conditions that lead to painful chronic disease.

Nikhil advises: “A traditional Indian vegetarian meal or a Mediterranean style diet is best suited to reduce chronic inflammation and lower the risk of developing or dying from chronic diseases associated with inflammation.”

Increasing fibre can help reduce inflammation. To improve your overall health. Substituting high-protein plant foods such as legumes, nuts and whole grains for some or all of the meat in the daily diet can ease pain.

The role of medicinal herbs and spices

For centuries practitioners of Chinese herbal medicine, Ayurvedic medicine and other alternative and complementary forms of healthcare have long known the value of medical herbs and spices, including those that reduce pain and inflammation.

More recently, scientists have confirmed the anti-inflammatory effects of herbs and spices such as turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, pepper, rosemary and mint among others and continue to study their role in fighting pain. Compounds in ginger are particularly effective in the gastrointestinal tract. Cinnamon has been shown to reduce the severity and duration of menstrual pain. Turmeric can reduce joint pain in rheumatoid arthritis, and slow the progression of diabetes related disorders. Substances in rosemary have the potential to fight a variety of inflammatory diseases, bronchial asthma and peptic ulcer.

Before changing your diet, consult your doctor

Some dietary changes may not be appropriate for some medical conditions. In order to get a sense of what is best for you, speak with your doctor or a registered dietician before making any drastic changes.

“Nutrients, herbs and other substances in supplemental form can sometimes interfere with medical treatments, or cause problems of their own, it is also important to tell your health care providers what vitamins or supplements you are taking,” advises Nikhil.