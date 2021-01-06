A feast like never before

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

The Three Kings’ Feast atop the hillock of Our Lady of Remedios Chapel (Cuelim) sees thousands of devotees every year on January 6. This feast is very popular in Goa and the people of Salcete, Mormugao and neighbouring talukas throng to this hillock. But this year due to the pandemic the sight will be different. Parish priest, St Thomas Church, Cansaulim, Fr Jean da Cruz Fernandes and the chapel committee of Our Lady of Remedios have meticulously planned the feast, adhering to the SOPs laid by the government and guidelines stipulated by the Archdiocese of Goa. The restriction to have limited gatherings will drastically reduce the number of devotees this year.

Talking about this traditional feast of the village, assistant parish priest, St Thomas Church, Cansaulim, Fr Onasis Nazareth Savio Dcruz says that every year three kings are chosen from Cuelim, Cansaulim and Arossim. “They all leave from their place, riding on their respective horse. They come to a common place which is close to the foot of the hillock. The context for their meeting may be to symbolise the three kings meeting at King Herod’s palace and then heading to Bethlehem to Baby Jesus with the help of a star. They then climb the hill on horseback and after the mass they take the Velsao route and come to the Church of Cansaulim, and from there they disperse to their respective homes. The two routes (Cuelim and Velsao) of the three kings are called Rei Paz (kings’ way).”

As regards the tradition of becoming kings, only boys from the areas of Cansaulim, Arossim and Cuelim are chosen. The three kings brought gifts of gold, incense and myrrh. Similarly this year from Cuelim, Ashneel Morais, the son of Pritam and Goretti will carry gold to offer Baby Jesus. Likewise from Arossim, Jonas Da Costa who is the son of Gregory and Monisha will carry incense and the third king from Cansaulim, Jeremiah Hendricks, the son of Clarence and Ruella will carry myrrh. The three kings will come on their respective horses with three different gifts.

With the pandemic still at large, a pass system was introduced during the novenas and the same will be followed for feast masses. Every person has to carry his/her pass given at the church office or by their ward leaders.

“All the wards of Cansaulim and Arossim were given a chance to attend the novenas and will be allowed for the feast masses. Others who are not from Cansaulim are also given a chance to attend through this pass system. Even non-Catholics were given passes if they had requested for one,” says Fr Onasis adding that other aspects like passing of the crown by the three kings will not take place.

This year the number of devotees has drastically declined, but Fr Jean along with the chapel committee have tried their best to increase the number of masses for the feast day. And to help more people participate, the feast masses will be live-streamed on the church YouTube channel and on CCRTV channel. For the feast high mass the main celebrant will be rector of Patriarchal Seminary of Rachol, Fr Aleixo Menezes.

Care has been taken to strictly follow the government SOPs and church guidelines like wearing of mask, sanitisation and temperature check and maintaining social distance.

Permissions from the authorities have been taken well in advance. Traffic arrangements are well-planned by the committee and dedicated service is rendered by the committee members, catechists and youth of the church. Parking places are demarcated separately for two wheelers and four wheelers with visible signage.