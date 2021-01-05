No headway in farmer-govt talks

Unions firm on repeal of laws; next round on Jan 8

New Delhi: The seventh round of talks between the government and protesting farmers ended inconclusively on Monday as unions stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of three farm laws they find pro-corporate, while the government wanted to discuss only “problematic” clauses or other alternatives to resolve the over one-month-long deadlock.

The two sides decided to meet again on January 8, after no headway could be made in about one hour of talks in the first session, followed by almost two hours of break and barely 30 minutes of the second session.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he expects positive talks and a possible resolution in the next meeting, but asserted that “efforts need to be made from both sides for a solution to be reached.”

He said no outcome could be reached in Monday meeting, as farmer leaders remained “adamant” on one issue of repeal of the laws, but the government wanted a clause-wise discussion on the legislations to take forward the talks.

Farmer leaders, however, alleged that it was the government’s “ego problem” that was coming in the way of resolving the issues and said they would not relent on their key demands for the repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee for the MSP (minimum support price) system for procurement of their crops.

From the very beginning of the meeting, union leaders kept insisting on the repeal of the three contentious farm laws, while the government listed out various benefits of the new Acts, which it has presented as major agri-market reforms aimed at enhancing farmers’ income and making their lives easier.

During the break, representatives of protesting farmers had their own food, arranged from langar (community kitchen), as they have been doing for the last few times. However, unlike the last round of talks on December 30, the ministers did not join the union leaders for the langar food and were seen having their own discussion in a separate room during the break.

Farmer leaders said the ministers told them that they need to consult internally and thereafter they would come back to the unions. The union leaders will also have their own meeting on Tuesday to decide their next course of action.

In Monday’s talks, another key demand of farmers for a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement system barely came up for discussion.