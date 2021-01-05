Year-end revelry fetches bountiful revenue to excise dept

Panaji: Starting the New Year on an upbeat note, revenue collection from excise on liquor jumped 23 per cent to Rs 73 crore during the month of December 2020, as the market for beer, whisky, rum, Feni and other alcoholic beverages boomed due to the year-end revelry.

Commissioner of excise Shashank M Tripathi Monday said the surge in excise collection is encouraging, as it is even higher than the pre-COVID period level of Rs 59 crore, registered during the month of December 2019.

He said revenue collection of the excise department during the lockdown period was poor because most of the liquor shops were not doing business and the bars were also closed. Since October, however, and especially during November-December, the department’s revenue started improving because of the arrival of tourists in the state. “Excise revenue in the state is mainly dependent on tourist footfalls,” said Tripathi.

“We missed five months of income during April-August 2020. With a strong revival in the last two months of 2020, the department is now only slightly behind in revenue collection, but hopes to reach the previous year’s figure by the end of financial year 2020-21,” explained the Commissioner. Earlier, the excise department had projected target revenue of Rs 547 crore for 2020-21. Presently, it is looking at a more realistic target of Rs 487 crore, which is the same as that of the previous year.

The excise department, which is one of the primary sources of earnings for the treasury, has been asked to increase revenue towards economic revival of the state.

“The department has initiated ease of doing business by giving long term licences. It is also aiming to recover pending dues, some of which are court cases. We are looking at all avenues of increasing revenue and our goal is to surpass last year’s figures despite the difficult pandemic situation,” said Tripathi.

Excise officials are pinning hopes on the pickup in the liquor consumption due to the increase in tourist footfalls and also on events and weddings to boost the collection.

Traditionally, revenue collection of the department has always been stronger in the second half of the year, that is, from October to March.

Demand for hard drinks is improving by the day, according to local liquor retailers and wholesalers.