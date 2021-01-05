Illegal cultivation of cannabis on the rise in Goa

Panaji: There is a phenomenal rise in the illegal cultivation of cannabis plants in the state. This is evident from the large seizures made by Goa police in 2020 as compared to the previous years when the quantity of such plants seized was below 1 kg.

In a number of raids conducted last year, Goa police had seized illegally grown cannabis plants. The quantity of the plants seized was over 44 kg. Police attribute the seizure of the cannabis plants to the local intelligence gathered by cops. Most of the cases were reported in Pernem police jurisdiction.

Incidentally, in 2018 and 2019, the quantity of cannabis plants seized was below 1 kg.

According to police, foreign nationals as well as locals were arrested in the raids related to drugs, including illegal cultivation of cannabis, conducted last year.

For a better produce, cannabis plant is nurtured and grown in a controlled environment and requires proper sunlight and at a particular time. For low temperature, the plant is kept in an air-conditioned room, said police. However, during the raids conducted, some plants were also found grown in open places along with other plants, police said adding that the cannabis plants found grown were few in number.

In 2020, the state police seized drugs worth over Rs 7 crore and majority of the seized drugs comprised ganja with quantity of over 86 kg and cannabis plants weighing over 44 kg followed by charas 15 kg. Chemical drugs such as MDMA, ecstasy tablets, LSD, cocaine, opium, heroin and so on were also seized by police.

From January to December 2020, the police booked 145 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. In these cases, the police arrested 169 accused of which 47 were residents of Goa, 88 were from outside Goa and 34 were foreign nationals.