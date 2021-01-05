Govt puts controversial municipal ordinance on hold

Panaji/Mapusa: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday assured the committee of the All Goa Merchants’ Federation led by its president Narayan Karekar that the government will keep the Goa Municipalities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 in abeyance.

The Chief Minister also asked the merchants who met him, to submit their objections and suggestion, and further said that until then the legislation would remain on hold.

Following the assurance from the Chief Minister, the Federation has decided to withdraw its proposed strike against the new legislation.

The All Goa Merchants’ Federation had decided to shut down market shops in municipality areas on January 7 against this new ordinance, which was promulgated earlier this week.

The controversial ordinance seeks to regularise unauthorised possession of municipal shops, thereby generating revenue to the municipal council, and limit the lease period of shops to ten years only, thereafter auctioning the same.

The traders’ body met the Chief Minister, in the presence of Minister for Urban Development Milind Naik and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state functionaries, and informed them about the objection to the amendment.

The traders’ body claimed that the new legislation would be against the interest of the Goan traders doing business in various market places owned by the municipal councils.

Meanwhile, stating that the committee, which approached the Chief Minister over the ordinance was not their representative, president of Mapusa Merchants’ Association Ashish Shirodkar said, “We will hold a meeting of the presidents and general secretaries of all traders’ associations on Tuesday in Panaji and decide the future course of action.”

Shirodkar said that during a meeting held in Mapusa on Sunday, presidents and general secretaries of all the traders’ associations were appointed as coordinators of the All Goa Merchants’ Association committee to deliberate on the issue. “We were supposed to identify a new committee, as the old committee is defunct since the last ten years and no one is appointed as president of the All Goa Merchants’ Association,” he said.

Reacting to the government’s decision to keep the ordinance in abeyance, Shirodkar said that with regard to whatever has been deliberated during the meeting on Monday in the presence of the Chief Minister and others, it is a fact that they have admitted that the amendment is not in the interest of the merchants. “Since the Chief Minister has agreed that the amendment is not in the interest of the merchants, we would appreciate if he and the government officers look into the matter, consult all the stakeholders and frame proper rules in the interest of the traders,” Shirodkar said.

When asked if the traders have called off their January 7 one-day shutdown of shops in municipal areas across the state, Shirodkar said, “We will hold a discussion with members of all traders’ associations in Panaji on Tuesday and arrive at a final decision.”