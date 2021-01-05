BJP ready for municipal polls: Tanavade

Mapusa/Panaji: Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready for municipal elections in the state, the party’s state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Monday said BJP has no problem with these elections being held either on party lines or not.

He was interacting with the media on the sidelines of an inauguration of fair price shops at Madel-Thivim on Monday in the presence of Thivim MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar and Sirsaim ZP member-elect Diksha Kanolkar.

Tanavade further said that to hold municipal elections on party lines for the first time, the government needs to bring a law.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant carried out discussion about the forthcoming municipal elections in the state, with the state unit of the BJP in Panaji.

The discussion included tentative date for holding this poll, which has to be recommended by the state cabinet to the State Election Commission and whether these elections should be held on party lines or not.

If the government desires to hold the municipal elections on party lines, then necessary changes need to be made to the existing legislation.