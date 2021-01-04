Traders across Goa to down shutters on Jan 7

Mapusa: Demanding the scrapping of Goa Municipalities (amendment) Ordinance 2020, traders across the state on Sunday decided to shut down their shops in municipal limits on January 7 in protest against the ordinance.

The traders, along with their family members and staff, will hold an agitation at the Azad Maidan on the same day.

At a joint meeting of the traders from across Goa, convened by Mapusa Merchants’ Association and held in Mapusa on Sunday, the traders also decided to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on the issue. Besides, the traders will also approach respective MLAs asking them to clear their stand on the ordinance. The traders will also request the MLAs to support them in their protest at the Azad Maidan.

The meet, held at Hanuman Theatre, was attended by traders from various places like Mapusa, Panaji, Ponda, Margao, Mormugao, Sanguem, Curchorem, Bicholim and other places in a large number. Legal experts were also present at the meet.

The businessmen opined that the new ordinance will have an adverse impact on the local Goan traders, as many such traders are municipal lessees. Addressing the meeting, president of Mapusa Merchants’ Association Ashish Shirodkar said the new ordinance is against the local traders, who have been trading for generations. He said traders are the backbone of the economy.

“The question is why an amendment was brought by the government. We are traders and contribute to Goa’s economy. Even then, if the government puts us in a crisis situation, then there is no need to beg. This is the municipal election year. We should teach a lesson to the government and elected representatives. Hence, we should all come together and pull the shutters down for one day and hold a meeting at the Azad Maidan in Panaji,” said Shirodkar. He further said, “At our respective traders’ level, we should meet our MLAs and ask them to clarify their stand by supporting us during our meeting at Azad Maidan.”

Stating that while casinos are provided a waiver running into crores of rupees, the local small traders are neglected, Shirodkar said the state government is insensitive towards the merchants. He also said the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry has supported the traders.

Opposing the ordinance, president of Margao Traders’ Association Vinod Shirodkar said the ordinance will affect thousands of families.

“Government has not taken us into confidence before bringing ordinance at a time when traders are suffering due to the pandemic. The government has shown no sympathy towards the plight of the traders. Hence, there is a need for all traders to come together and fight to force the government to revoke the ordinance,” said Shirodkar.

Former president of Mapusa Merchants’ Association Yeshwant Gaundalkar said all associations should come together and approach the Chief Minister and demand a lease period of 99 years.

Former councillor Sudhir Kandolkar also called for unity among the traders and said there is a need to amend the entire Municipality Act, which was initially adopted from the Maharashtra model.