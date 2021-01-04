Ponda SDH no more a COVID facility

Ponda: After operating as a COVID-19 hospital for nearly five months, the Sub District Hospital (SDH) in Ponda has now been reopened for normal patients from Sunday onwards.

Speaking to this daily, SDH medical superintendent Dr Vikas Kuvelkar said the alternative arrangement made for the normal patients at DILASA in Farmagudi has been stopped, diverting all the patients to the SDH.

As per the information, from December 31, 2020 onwards, the health department stopped treating COVID-19 patients at the SDH and soon a process was initiated to resume normal healthcare operations at the hospital by closing the alternative facility at DILASA.

After shifting the various equipment and material, the casualty facility at SDH has now been opened for normal patients from Sunday, while the various outpatient departments (OPDs) will be made operational from Monday onwards, health officials said.

It may be noted that on August 9, 2020, the government had announced the SDH in Ponda as the second COVID hospital in the state after which the patients housed in the hospital were allegedly forced to take discharge. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party had opposed this stand and launched an agitation demanding that alternative arrangement be made for the Ponda people. Subsequently, an arrangement for a healthcare facility was made at DILASA palliative care centre at Farmagudi. However, lack of proper arrangements and space had forced the locals to complain about the facility, as they faced a lot of hardship.

With the number of COVID cases declining in the state and with full-fledged operations commencing at the South Goa District Hospital in Margao for COVID patients, admission of COVID patients was stopped at the SDH. Treatment for COVID patients at SDH was stopped from December 31, 2020.

The SDH in Ponda has treated around 1,200 COVID patients in the facility with some of them losing their battle to the pandemic, doctors said.

Though the SDH will no longer function as a COVID hospital, COVID test will continue in the hospital premises as usual. The OPDs in the hospital will operate from Monday in a phased manner, as shifting of material has not been completed, officials said.

“I am thankful to the people of Ponda for cooperating and adjusting in the alternative healthcare facility at DILASA. As the worst has been over, we have reopened the SDH Ponda for normal patients and all the earlier healthcare facilities will be resumed soon,” Dr Kuvelkar said.