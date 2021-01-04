Decision on vaccination after talk with Centre: CM

Sankhali: Stating that the nod given to two anti-COVID-19 vaccines by the nation’s drug regulator comes as a great relief to the citizens, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said a concrete decision on the vaccination programme in Goa will be taken soon in accordance with the guidelines of the central government.

Speaking to reporters after listening to people’s grievances during a ‘janata darbar’ at the Ravindra Bhavan in Sankhali, the Chief Minister said a dry run for the COVID vaccination programme has been conducted at four centres in the state.

“We have reviewed vaccination preparations at the four centres in the state and all the procedures are underway in a proper manner. We are monitoring them closely,” Sawant said and added that a decision on the vaccination programme will be taken after a discussion with the Centre. He said the state’s healthcare workers will be given preference in the first phase of the programme followed by senior citizens.

Sawant said despite facing various crises in 2020, the state government has managed to reach a satisfactory level on all fronts. He said the availability of anti-COVID vaccines at the start of 2021 has come as a great relief to Indians and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking about the IIT project in the state, he said land has been allotted for the planned project at Melavli and the role of the government with regard to the project is clear and transparent. “We have personally visited the village and interacted with the people,” he said and added that the demand for setting up of a police outpost at the place was not to intimidate the people but it has been misinterpreted by the people and the Opposition parties.

When asked whether the municipal elections will be held on party lines, the Chief Minister said, “No final decision has been taken yet. We will clarify our position soon.”