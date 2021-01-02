Spreading Christmas joy

A group of youngsters got together to cheer everyone with a Christmas music video. NT BUZZ gets details NT BUZZ

Christmas is a time for love, joy and peace! It is a season of harmony and unites everyone. In a similar manner, this Christmas gave an opportunity for a group of six former schoolmates, who bumped into each other after almost three years, to come together for a Christmas music video.

The group, comprising of Schirl Carvalho, Sana Jose, Kreutzer Svilen Goes, Joyrus Mascarenhas, Shane Sequeira and Shawn Sequeira, all former batchmates of Guardian Angel High School, Curchorem created a video of a Christmas medley featuring two popular Christmas carols – ‘White Christmas’ and ‘Sleigh

Ride’.

Sharing more about how this project came about, the group state that on many occasions they had discussed making music together, but had been unable to find the time to get together. However, this year, with the pandemic cancelling many celebrations, the group decided to make time to come together and make a carol video to give a feel of Christmas season to everyone at least through social media. At the same time, they sought to convey the message that no matter what the situation is, we need to be happy about the gift of life through these unprecedented times and dream for a brighter and better tomorrow.

The video features Mascarenhas on trumpet, and Goes on bass guitar, keyboard, and drums, while Shane took on the lead guitar. The audio was recorded at Kreutzer’s KSG Music Studio and the video was done by NM Studio.

“This year the pandemic has restricted the gathering of the public in places and hence the Christmas season has been a rather silent one. With no much serenading and Christmas carol competitions, we thought of keeping the Christmas feelings alive and create this video to help everyone get the feel of the season,” says Carvalho, adding that the group have worked on the whole video all by themselves and the music has been arranged by Kreutzer. “I am sure all will have a good time listening to them.”