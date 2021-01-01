Portugal set to take over EU Presidency from Germany

Lisbon: Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said that his country will continue the “excellent work” done by Germany as it takes over the six-month rotating European Union (EU) Presidency.

On January 1, 2021, Portugal is scheduled to assume the Presidency of the the EU Council for the fourth time, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a video message on Wednesday, Costa congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel “on the excellent work at the helm of the EU”, highlighting “the joint purchase of vaccines and simultaneous distribution to all member states”, and the “approval of a robust response to the economic and social effects of the pandemic”.

According to Costa, the advances “dem onstrate a EU close to its citizens, responding to their fears and meeting their expectations”.

“It is an honour and a huge responsibility for Portugal to receive this testimony from your hands and continue your work,” he said. Costa said that the Portuguese EU Council Presidency will have “three main priorities”.

The first is “economic and social recovery, which will be driven by climate and digital transitions, factors of growth and the creation of more and better jobs”.

The second is “the development of the EU’s social pillar, creating a solid foundation of confidence that this double transition will be an opportunity for everyone and a guarantee that no one will be left behind”.

Thirdly, Portugal is committed to strengthening the “strategic autonomy of a European Union open to the world”, the Prime Minister added.

“It is now up to us to continue your work, with the motto of the Portuguese Presidency: it is time to a ct, for a fair, green and digital recovery,” he concluded.