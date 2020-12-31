Man Utd go second after edging Wolves

Manchester: Three weeks after crashing out of the Champions League, Manchester United is looking more like potential English champions again.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side rose to second place — two points behind Premier League leader Liverpool — with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton on Tuesday.

While ponderous at times, United pushed for a winner that came in the third minute of stoppage time when Marcus Rashford’s shot deflected off Romain Saiss and wrong-footed goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

“It’s probably not the most beautiful goal but we’ll take the three points and move on,” Rashford said. “Today was tough but at the end of the day we managed to get over the line.

“We’re obviously a little bit disappointed that we didn’t play as well as we could have. (But) it doesn’t matter how scrappy they are, we’ll take them.”

United hasn’t lifted the Premier League trophy since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, with Solskjaer winning six titles as a player under him.

“Last season we didn’t win many points towards the end of games and we have a tradition of it at this club,” Solskjaer said. “Now we’ve won quite a few points towards the end of games and that’s both a mental aspect and also a physical aspect.

“We’ve got a group now that’s more robust both mentally and physically, we’ve gone through some tough training periods and played loads of games and they’re getting fitter. But mentally it gives you a mental boost knowing you can win games towards the end of games.”

LEEDS ROUT

In a meeting of promoted clubs, Leeds routed West Bromwich Albion 5-0.

Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo scored three in nine minutes after Romaine Sawyers’ own-goal put Leeds in front. The midfielder played a blind back pass but failed to notice goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to the left of his goal and the ball rolled into the empty net.

Raphinha added the fifth in the second half as Leeds rose to 11th place, while West Brom is only above Sheffield United at the bottom.

“We have only been in this league for 16 games and there are still many challenges and many tests we have to pass before we can legitimately say we belong,” Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said. “Every game in this league is a challenge, all the teams have secrets and capacities. There are few games you can think of where there are very few difficulties to resolve.”