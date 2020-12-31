India on second spot of ICC Test Championship

Dubai: India stayed in contention of playing the ICC World Test Championship final next year as they retained their second spot at year-end despite New Zealand beating Pakistan by 101 runs in the first Test at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

Australia lead the points table with 76.6 % (Percentage of points or PCT) while India are second with 72.2% following their victory in the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

New Zealand, meanwhile, cemented their position at third and moved a bit closer to India with 66.7%.

England (No. 4 with 60.8%), Pakistan (No. 5 with 34.6%) and South Africa (No. 6 with 28%) follow the top three.

Sri Lanka are at No. 7 with 26.7%, while West Indies are No. 8 with 11.1%.

“New Zealand keep themselves in contention of making it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship,” the International Cricket (ICC) tweeted on Wednesday.