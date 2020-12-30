Centre, farmers to resume talks today

New Delhi: The Centre and the protesting farmer unions will resume stalled talks on Wednesday with the latter sticking to their hardline position that the parleys will only be on the modalities of repealing the three new farm laws and giving a legal guarantee on the MSP among other issues.

Ahead of the crucial sixth round of talks after a three-week hiatus, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources said they discussed and finalised the government’s position for the meeting.

The Centre on Monday invited the 40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks on Wednesday on all relevant issues to find a “logical solution.” with “open mind” to the prolonged impasse over the three new farm laws that was enacted in September.

But in its letter on Tuesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said the modalities for repealing the three contentious laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price must be part of the agenda.

The Morcha further said the agenda should also include amendments to be made and notified in the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 to exclude farmers from its penal provisions.

Through the letter, the Morcha also formally accepted the government’s invitation for the dialogue.