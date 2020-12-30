Govt mulls allowing cannabis cultivation for medicinal use

Panaji/Margao : The state government is considering introducing a bill on allowing cultivation of cannabis in the state, strictly for medicinal purposes.

The law department has already vetted a proposal for cannabis cultivation for medicinal purposes. The proposal had been sent by the health department.

Law Minister Nilesh Cabral confirmed that his department has vetted the proposal moved by the health department.

“A file came to us from the health department. We have vetted it only from a legal perspective,” he maintained.

The minister said the government is considering bringing in the bill in the state legislative assembly to allow cannabis cultivation, adding that a proposal on the bill will be moved by the health department for a cabinet approval.

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai has objected to the move, claiming that it is not for the interest of the state particularly the youth.

Reacting to Sardesai’s statement, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant clarified that there might be a proposal or a file might have been moved for cannabis cultivation, but the government has not taken any decision.

“There may be a proposal seeking permission for cultivation of cannabis. But it does not mean that the government has taken a decision on it,” he said.

Sardesai questioned the government’s intention in allowing commercial cultivation of cannabis.

The GFP chief claimed that a file is being moved within the state administration to permit the particular cultivation.

“There is movement of a file to allow the commercial cultivation of cannabis within the state perhaps as part of the Chief Minister’s Swayampurna Goa initiative. The file is being moved to allow cannabis cultivation in the name of medicinal purposes…. for cancer treatment,” he said.

Sardesai asked the government as what guarantee can it give that the cannabis cultivation will be for medicinal purposes?

“Is this needed for the future of our children?” he asked.