Goa to have sand dune parks along some beaches

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

Panaji: In a bid to protect fragile sand dunes, Goa will soon set up India’s first sand dune parks along beaches, which have been selected under a project funded by the state, the Centre and the World Bank.

The sand dune parks will come up at Miramar beach, along the Mandrem-Morjim beach belt in North Goa district, and along coastal belt of Agonda-Galjibag as also Colva-Cavelossim beach belt in South Goa district.

This sand dune project is among the three approved projects of the state government under the integrated coastal zone management project, which will infuse a new life into the neglected sand dune ecosystem.

The project will be accomplished in three years’ time at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore with the funding ratio of 20: 30: 50 from the state, the central government and the World Bank, respectively.

However, the Goa State Biodiversity Board, which is the nodal agency for implementing the project, is awaiting sanctioning for funds so as to set the ball rolling for setting up the parks.

The sand dune at Miramar beach covers the total area of 11,187 sq.mts; the sand dune area at Morjim is 1,80098 sq.mt and Mandrem has 55,822 sq.mts of sand dune with the height range between 2 mt to 5 mt.

The Colva-Cavelossim beach belt has maximum number of sand dune patches running into 11,90,029 sq mts. They have maximum height of 3 mt to 8 mt.

The sand dune parks will also come up along the Agonda-Galgibag beach stretch, which is designated as turtle nesting site under the Coastal Regulation Zone 2011 notification.

The state approved three projects under the ICZMP – establishment of sand dune parks for conservation, restoration and understanding of sand dune ecosystem; study of sand mining impact and accretion and drawing of river biodiversity index, and study of critical coastal habitats.

It is pertinent to note here that a study has already begun on sand mining impact, which is being funded by the state.

According to a study conducted by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, the total length of sand dunes of Goa is 22.62 km out of which about 15.72 km coastal stretches of South Goa whereas North Goa has only 6.90 km.

The study found major sand dune patches in North Goa along the beaches at Candolim, Morjim, Mandrem and Arambol.

In South Goa, most of the sand dunes are located along 25 km coastal stretches from Betul to Cansaulim.

The proposed sand dune parks will help create awareness among the people on importance of sand dune diversity as Goa’s sand dunes and the coast are under pressure.

The major causes of degradation/destruction of sand dune are construction of hotels/resorts/guesthouses, dune reclamation for making approach road to beaches, landscaping or beautification of frontal dune and other tourist activities.

The sand dune parks will have walkways made of eco-sensitive materials which will protect the sand dune vegetation from human intervention. Several interpretations and thematic centres will educate visitors about the importance of the sand dune ecosystems and the need to conserve them.