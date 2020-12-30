‘100% detection in heinous crimes in North Goa this year’

North Goa SP Utkrisht Prasoon, in an interview with Amresh Parab of ‘The Navhind Times’, claims that there has been 100 per cent detection in heinous crimes reported in the district this year, and that there was proper teamwork of police personnel for achieving that feat

Q: How has been the crime scenario in North Goa district?

Owing to the COVID-19 situation, initially there had been a decline in the number of cases. However, we have been able to ensure good crime detection this year. We have been able to detect many cases. All heinous crimes such as murders, attempts to murder, robberies and rape cases were detected and accused arrested.

Q How did police manage 100 per cent detection in heinous crimes?

Since the last year we have been trying to ensure that whenever a heinous crime is registered all senior officers, including the SP, visit the crime spot and put other personnel on the job. We pool in resources from various police stations so that there is proper teamwork in a coordinated manner. Tasking is done so that all the staff who are good in intelligence and investigation may help in crime detection; they are pooled in from the entire district so that we are able to detect such crimes. We have not had a case in which detection took more than four or five days; every case was detected within that period. We have also made arrests only after gathering evidence so that detection is achieved in a proper and professional manner.

Q: After the firing incident at Santa Cruz in which one person was killed, police had launched a drive against anti-social elements. What is the status of the drive?

In June, as per the directions of the inspector general of police, North Goa district police started a drive to identify ‘top ten’ criminals living under the limits of every police station factoring in their criminal records, and to prepare records about them so that whenever we have to keep a check on their criminal activities there can be ready reference for us. We checked criminal records at police stations and identified the notorious criminals and have prepared a separate dossier on them. We also started taking preventive action, whichever is possible in law, so that criminal activities of anti-social elements can be checked. We sent a number of ‘externments’ proceedings before the North Goa collector under the National Security Act, and also under the CrPC.

Q: Has this exercise been helpful?

We have details in every police station, and it has helped in improving records of police stations so that whenever we have to keep a check there is ready reference. We have asked police inspectors (police station in-charges) to keep on updating such details so that if a new person is found involved in crime then we can have regular check on his/her activities.

Q: There is a rise in tourist footfalls in the state for year-end revelries. Are there any specific security arrangements owing to the COVID situation?

We are enforcing the measures put in place by the government. We have been going to tourist areas penalising those found not wearing face masks. We are also keeping a check on people as regards the social distancing norm. People are counselled that the social distancing norm must be adhered to. To handle year-end festivities, we deploy additional staff to boost police presence. Police inspectors and sub-divisional police officers will be in the field for the next one week to ensure that there is proper police presence and necessary measures are put in place to ensure security.