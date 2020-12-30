India sees 6 cases of new COVID strain

New Delhi: With at least six UK returnees found infected with the new mutated strain of the coronavirus, the government on Tuesday directed genome sequencing of samples from all passengers who arrived in India from December 9 to 22 and tested positive for COVID-19 or were symptomatic as it further ramped up its surveillance and containment strategy.

Among those found infected by the new strain is a 47-year-old woman who had managed to give the slip to authorities in New Delhi after returning from the UK on December 21 and had reached Andhra Pradesh by train before being picked up, but the state health commissioner stressed that none of her contacts have been found infected.

A temporary ban on the flights connecting to the United Kingdom could be extended beyond December 31, Union minister Hardeep Puri indicated as authorities stressed the need to remain vigilant, noting that though the cases have been declining in India, they are on the rise globally and the new strain detected in the UK had spread to several countries.

At the same time, principal scientific advisor K Vijay Raghavan as well as other experts maintained that so far it has not been found that the new variant increases the severity of the disease.

As it announced the successful completion of the two-day dry-run of vaccination exercise in four states, the government also dismissed apprehensions that the current vaccines may prove ineffective against the new strain.

“There is no evidence that current vaccines will

fail to protect against COVID 19 variants reported from the UK or South Africa. Most vaccines do target the Spike protein, in which there are changes in the variants but vaccines stimulate our immune system to produce a wide range of protective antibodies,” Raghavan said.

The Union ministry had directed that about 33,000 passengers who disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK from November 25 to December 23 midnight be subjected to PCR tests and samples of those found positive be sent for genome sequencing to check for the presence of the variant coronavirus.

The health ministry said out of 114 samples of UK returnees who tested positive, the variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in six – three samples in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital, Bengaluru, two in the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad and one in the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

The Union health ministry has now said that samples of all international passengers who arrived in India from December 9 to 22 and tested positive for COVID-19 will be subjected to genome sequencing.

Others will be followed up by the state and district surveillance officers and will be tested as per ICMR guidelines, even if asymptomatic, between the fifth and 10th day of arrival, according to the ministry’s guidance document on genomic sequencing.

“All the international passengers who have arrived in India during the last 14 days (from December 9 to 22), if symptomatic and tested positive, will be subjected to genome sequencing,” the document stated.